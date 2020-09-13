1/
Christine Price Penglase
June 8, 1941 - August 27, 2020.

Wife, mother, grandmother. Friend, neighbor, teacher, singer.

Christine passed away last Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 79.

She is survived by her husband, Charles, two children and three grandchildren. Daughter to William and Elizabeth, she was born in Philadelphia and spent her childhood on Queen Lane in the East Falls section. She attended Germantown Friends School and later, Wheelock College.

Christine began her professional career teaching at the Doylestown Borough School and later went on to work at Linden Elementary School and the Doylestown United Methodist Church nursery school. She would later create and build the Carversville Christian Church nursery school. She retired from teaching in 2005 to spend her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She continued her love of teaching by volunteering at Groveland Elementary School in the full-day Kindergarten program.

Christine has been a resident of Doylestown Boro since the 1960's and truly loved the sense of community that exists here.

Her memory will live on in the love felt so keenly by those to whom she was close.

We miss you.

Services were private under the direction of the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to:

Chocorua Lake Conservancy - PO Box 105 Chocorua, NH 03817 - www.chocorualake.org

Philadelphia Orchestra - One South Broad Street, 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107 - www.philorch.org

The Sierra Club - www.sierraclub.org would be appreciated.

Send condolences to the website below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
