Christopher W. Hoy of Warwick Township passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. As his son Billy put it, "that's when Daddy grew his wings and flew away to heaven." Chris was 51.
He will be missed by so many who enjoyed his uniqueness, his dry sense of humor, and his kind and giving heart! Chris's final act of kindness was being a donor to the Gift of Life Foundation.
Chris was the son of Patrick W. and Susan (Cornell) Hoy. In addition to his parents, Chris is also survived by his amazing children, Katie and Billy Hoy. He was the brother of Michael Hoy and Debbi Schultze, and is also survived by his nephews, Colin, Aidan, and Donovan Hoy, and Matthew Schultze.
Christopher enjoyed the peacefulness of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his son Billy. He also enjoyed making silly videos with his daughter Katie, which usually ended with hysterical laughter and being the butt of their jokes.
Chris graduated from Central Bucks East High School and became a realtor for RE/MAX. Additionally he became an independent contractor for AAA.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, his service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Katie and Billy Hoy Education Fund on GoFundMe.com
, https://gf.me/u/y7q5rc
.
The family asks that you please leave a greeting or memory on his obituary page at the funeral home's web site below.
