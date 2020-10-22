1/1
Christopher James Atkinson
Christopher James Atkinson of New Hope, Pa. passed away suddenly on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He was 19.

Chris was the son of Joseph B. Atkinson, III and Susan (Czop), and the brother of Joseph B., IV and Erin R. Atkinson. He is also survived by his grandparents: his grandmother, Regina Czop, his Nanny, Elizabeth Jordan and his Nan Nan, Lynn Atkinson.

Anyone who knew Chris knew his deep love of truck rallies, motorcross, reptiles and fishing. He also loved powder coating as well as working on trucks.

Chris was employed by Pine Run Construction Co., where he was best known as "Tater".

Family and friends are invited to join them in celebrating Christopher's Life Saturday, Oct. 24, promptly at 3 p.m. at their home, 1610 Holicong Rd., New Hope, Pa. Words of remembrance will follow at 4:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
What a terrible tragedy. Eric and Chris went to school with one another from elementary thru HS. I am so very sorry for your loss...He was such a beautiful boy as a young child and a grown man.
Lacey Krause
Friend
