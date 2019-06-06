|
Cindy A. Ewing (Troester) of New Britain Borough passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 54.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., she was the daughter of Alice Troester and the late Wayne Troester and is survived by her sisters, Jill Shropshire and Wendy Canzanese (Vincent).
Cindy was a graduate of CB West High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Sciences from Penn State University.
Cindy was an advocate for abused women and children and was a giver and helped people when they were at their worst. She was passionate in her work with people in addictions. She was a warm and caring friend to many and kept in touch with the many children she helped over the years. She loved creating beautiful handmade jewelry, soaps, and making jams for her friends.
Cindy was also a lover of nature and animals and was a very spiritual person. She will also be sorely missed by her cat, Coal.
Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday June 10, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the greeting will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Beulah Cemetery.
In honor of her life, consider a donation to Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc. in Norristown, Pa., at kittycottage.org.
