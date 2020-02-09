|
|
Cynthia Lynne Toth Smarsh of Solebury passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 60.
Born in Doylestown, Cindy was a daughter of the late Andy and Glad Toth.
Growing up, she attended Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church and graduated from Hatboro Horsham HS and IUP.
She retired as an Environmental Protection Specialist after 25 years of service with the Bucks County Department of Health.
Cindy was an avid gardener spending most of her free time outdoors enjoying nature. She had a keen interest and knowledge of insects, snakes, owls, and especially wildflowers. She loved her "chickie friends" and early morning breakfast crew. She was an animal lover and will be greatly missed by her beloved cats, Gracie and Sly.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Kirby Smarsh; her son, Kelby Smarsh; a sister, Cherie Cross (Matt); a brother, Andrew Toth (Zeina); an aunt, Nancy Cummings; a nephew, Jack; and nieces, Hana, Leila, and Hayley.
Cindy's Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's name to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve, 1635 River Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020