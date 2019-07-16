|
|
Clair H. Gabel of Perkasie, Pa. passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township, Pa. He was 85.
He was the husband of Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Shaffer) Gabel. The couple had celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25, 2018.
Born in Hagersville, Pa., he was the son of the late Simon E. and Elizabeth M. (Howland) Gabel. He was a 1951 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Clair served with the Signal Corps from 1953 to 1955 and then with the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1961.
Clair was employed in the Maintenance Department for the former AMETEK, INC., U.S. Gauge Division, Sellersville, Pa., for 44 years until retiring in 1994.
He was a lifetime member of Peace Tohickon Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where he served on the Clergy Call Committee.
A 32nd Degree Mason with the Lehigh Consistory, Scottish Rite, Valley of Allentown, Pa., Clair was a Recipient of the Meritorious Service Award, Past Master of the Quakertown Masonic Lodge No. 512, Quakertown, Pa., and a member of the Shiloh-MacCalla Lodge No. 558 F & AM, Souderton, Pa. He also was a member of the Lansdale Royal Arch No. 301, Souderton, and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America, Friendship Forest No. 146, Quakertown.
Clair belonged to a walking group at Lake Lenape Park in Perkasie. He especially enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading, and he was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball and Philadelphia Eagles football teams.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Nathaniel H. Gabel and his wife, Jennifer, of Sellersville, a grandson, Connor Gabel, and a sister, Rose Gabel of Arlington, Va.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Gabel, and a sister, Ruth Lewis.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Peace Tohickon Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethlehem Road, Perkasie, where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Masonic Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Tohickon Union Cemetery, Weisel, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peace Tohickon Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethehem Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 16, 2019