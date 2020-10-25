Claire D. Bonugli Anderson passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was 90.Born June 19, 1930, Claire was a loving wife to the late Herman J. Anderson of 64 years. "The best 64 years of my life" if you asked her. She also was known as Nona.She is survived by her children, Mary ann Alig (Dennis), Brigid Anderson Heyser and Joseph Anderson (Wendy). She was a loving Nona to Jocelyn Lewis (Wayne), Samantha DeSantis, Kristin Smith, Nicholas DeSantis (Sarah) and Christopher Anderson. Claire also has two amazing great grandchildren, Wayne Jr. and Lilyanna Lewis, who will miss her dearly.Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 820 N. Hills Ave., Glenside, PA 19038, where the visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mother Theresa Center of the Missionaries of Charity, 3835 National Ave., San Diego, CA 92113.John J. Bryers Funeral Home,Willow Grove