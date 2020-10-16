Clare Eilberg (Clara Marcus), 95, of Philadelphia, on October 14, 2020.



Preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 59 years, William Eilberg. Beloved Mother of Janet Eisenberg (Dr. Burton) and the late Linda Feldman. Treasured Grandmom of Michelle Mostovy-Eisenberg. Grandmother of Dr. Judith Eisenberg and the Hon. Todd Eisenberg (Elana). Great-grandmother of William and Benjamin.



Also survived by her sister-in-law, Rachel Eilberg.



Sadly missed by her loyal feline companion, Lucy. Preceded in death by her dear parents, Morris and Henrietta Marcus, siblings Jack Marcus (Mona), Nathaniel Marcus (Joyce), Pearl Eilberg, Rabbi Paul Eilberg and Leonard Eilberg. She was loved by all who knew her.



She was a clerk typist and executive assistant for many years. She was a Jewish educator for the Hebrew Sunday School Society for over thirty years. She was a volunteer for the Shalom Tamid Chapter of Hadassah and KleinLife for many years.



Family and Friends are invited to Graveside services, Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St. Ste. 402, Phila., Pa., Congregation Melrose B'nai Israel Emanu-El, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, Pa. or Crossroads Hospice, Attn: Joe, 523 Plymouth Rd., Ste. 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.



Levine & Sons Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store