Clare Jane Murphy of Kintnersville, died unexpectedly at Lehigh Valley Hospital on May 14th. She was 81.
Clare is the beloved wife to Jim Murphy. They had been a devoted couple for life celebrating 45 years of marriage in January. Clare is the beloved mother to Brian Murphy of Kintnersville Pa. and Colleen Tabacheck (the late Daniel) of Cheswick, Pa. Clare is the beloved grandmother to August and Ryder Tabacheck of Cheswick, Pa.
Clare was born in Philadelphia Pa. and is the beloved daughter to the late John Bennie and Irene Hacker-Bennie. Clare is the beloved sister to Rita Devine (late Ed) of Philadelphia and beloved sister to the late Jean Walsh and the late Doris Ritty.
Clare graduated from Hallahan Catholic Girls High School. After graduation Clare worked as an accounting supervisor at Corestates Bank in Philadelphia. She dedicated her life to raising her children and being a wonderful wife to Jim. In her later years, Clare worked at CCI as a mail sorter until her retirement.
Clare's faith was an inspiration to her family as she was a devout catholic, a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Ottsville, she was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Quakertown Legion.
Reading, gardening, puzzles, crossword puzzles, baking and black Friday shopping were a few of Clare's favorite things to do. Most of all, Clare enjoyed spending time and making memories with her grandsons and family.
Clare will always be remembered as someone who enjoyed the simple things in life. She is a kind and loving woman centering her life around her family. She will be missed dearly by all who had been blessed to know her.
Due to the current COVID 19 virus situation Clare's Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020