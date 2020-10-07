1/
Clark A. Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark A. Perry of Hatboro passed away on October 2, 2020 at Luther Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 88.

He was the beloved husband of Lois (Biscoe) with whom he had shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Hiram and Edith Perry.

Clark attended Northeast High School in Philadelphia and soon after joined the US Army. He was a truck driver for 42 years, and before retiring worked at Mercedes Benz of Fort Washington. He enjoyed nice cars, John Wayne movies and fine scotch, and enjoyed spending time with his dear family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife Lois, Clark is survived by his two sons, Curtis and his wife Antoinette of North Wales, Pa. and Rodger and his wife June of Hatboro, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samuel and his fiancée Ani, Sean, Cameron, Dax, and his step-grandson Vincent. He is also survived by his sister Carol Hilt and her husband, Lewis.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday October 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd., Hatboro. A small memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clark's name may be made to a charity of your choice.

To share memories and condolences with Clark's family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.

Schneider Funeral Home

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Schneider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schneider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved