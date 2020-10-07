Clark A. Perry of Hatboro passed away on October 2, 2020 at Luther Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 88.
He was the beloved husband of Lois (Biscoe) with whom he had shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Hiram and Edith Perry.
Clark attended Northeast High School in Philadelphia and soon after joined the US Army. He was a truck driver for 42 years, and before retiring worked at Mercedes Benz of Fort Washington. He enjoyed nice cars, John Wayne movies and fine scotch, and enjoyed spending time with his dear family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife Lois, Clark is survived by his two sons, Curtis and his wife Antoinette of North Wales, Pa. and Rodger and his wife June of Hatboro, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samuel and his fiancée Ani, Sean, Cameron, Dax, and his step-grandson Vincent. He is also survived by his sister Carol Hilt and her husband, Lewis.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday October 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Rd., Hatboro. A small memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clark's name may be made to a charity of your choice
