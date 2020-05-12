|
On May 8, 2020, Bud was reunited with his beloved wife of 66 years, Doris, who he had longed to be with since her passing in March 2017.
Bud was born and raised in Philadelphia, and was a proud veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was employed for 20 years at Standard Pressed Steel in Jenkintown and later the owner of Kelly's Bar on Main Street in Doylestown. Bud retired from the County of Bucks office of employment and training in 1989.
Bud loved all Philadelphia sports, especially the Phillies. He enjoyed dinners and time spent with friends, and cherished his life-long friendships. Recently Bud could often be found at Aunt Judy's Restaurant and Maryanne's Pastry Shop, where he was well cared for by all. He enjoyed traveling with family, bus trips, and spending summers at his home on Long Beach Island. Bud was an avid golfer, and quite proud of his three hole in ones.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children Doreen McVaugh (Richard) and Joseph Griffin-Young. He was the beloved Pop to Kellie McGowan, Amy Robinson (Joel) and Laurie Frayne (Bill), and great-grandfather to Liam, Damian, Devin, Emma, Ilana and Asher. Bud will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, as well as his constant companion, Putter.
Bud was preceded in death by his sister, Melba Adams and brother-in-law Roy Adams.
His family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Enhanced Living, and the exceptional doctors and nurses at Doylestown Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Bud and his family.
A private service was held.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bud's name to the Doylestown Hospital Teen Scholarship fund, c/o Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 West State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
Published in The Intelligencer on May 12, 2020