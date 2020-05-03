|
|
Claude Karl Robert, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the young age of 59.
A resident of Southampton, Claude attended the Milton Hershey School, graduating with the Class of 1978.
From a young age he was drawn to the guitar and the tune of rock n' roll. His passion carried him to 26 Rolling Stones concerts across the world and even inspired him to build his own guitar. He could always be lured into fishing by his brothers and sons with just a mention of fried chicken. His devotion to helping others inspired his many mission trips to places such as the Philippines and Africa to help provide medical relief. His love for traveling led him to reach 47 U.S. states and numerous continents.
He was the longtime co-owner of Karl Schumacher Dental Instrument Company prior to retiring in 2015. As President, his leadership led the company to a career-long success recognized in the industry with his strong accounting and sales skills. With his devotion and commitment to the company and its employees, he provided a place for people to work and have a career. He continued to serve other business owners after retiring as his fulfillment to help others with his knowledge and business expertise.
Claude was a devoted father. He adored his children: sons, Joseph, Mark, and Daniel, and daughter, Jennifer. His love for them was the motivating and driving force of his life. They were always well known in his thoughts and in his heart. He provided the best life for his children and grandchildren. When it came to the dedication of being a father and a friend, he always over-delivered.
In addition to his children, Claude is survived by his nieces, Nicole and Summer; nephews, Michael, Josh, Christopher, and their extended families; grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua, Tyler and Austin, Harley and Audrey, JP and Donna; as well as too many friends and associates to mention.
Sadly, he was preceded in death by his Opa and Oma; his parents, Henry and Ingrid Robert; by his older brothers, Henry and Christopher; and his granddaughter, Hailey.
His memorial service will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, where he will be laid to rest in peace with his brothers, Henry and Chris (The Robert Brothers).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020