Clifford J. Oshana of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Doylestown Hospital. He was 75.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Shlimon and Margaret (Kework) Oshana, Clifford resided in Langhorne, Pa. before moving to Doylestown in 2018.
He worked as a salesman for the CE Canover of Bensalem, Pa. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
He was the beloved husband for 45 years to Barbara A. Oshana; the devoted father of Katherine Solosky (Donald) and Holly Sewell (Daniel); dear brother of the late Frederick Oshana (Elaine); loving grandfather of Sura Sewell and River Solosky; and caring uncle of Linden Oliver (Ryan) and Sandy Miller (Mark).
A gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsonfoundation.org, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 12, 2019