Clifford R. Sterner of Hilltown Township, Pa. passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was 85.
He was the husband of Violet E. (Knechel) Sterner. The couple had celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on July 16, 2018.
Born in Bedminster Township, Pa., he was the son of the late Granville and Dorothy (Sine) Sterner. He was a 1951 graduate of Quakertown High School, Quakertown, Pa.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he was stationed in Korea, serving from 1953 to 1955.
Clifford worked as a carpenter for the former Branch Valley Associates, Sellersville, Pa., for 19 years until retiring in 1991. Previously, he was employed by Angeny Brothers, Danboro, Pa., for 21 years.
He was a former member of Solomon's United Church of Christ, Perkasie, Pa., where he sang in the Church Choir and served on the Church Consistory as Deacon and Elder.
Clifford played baseball and softball until the age of 69. He especially enjoyed snowmobiling in the Adirondack Mountains until he was in his early 80s. He also was fond of hunting.
Surviving with his wife are two children, Carol Ann Dzurenda and her husband, Robert, of Quakertown, Pa. and Gerald Sterner and his wife, Rebecca, also of Quakertown; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Emig, Andrew Emig, Bryan Sterner, Ashlyn Loyko and her husband, Matthew, and Cody Sterner; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Rowan Loyko; and two brothers, Paul Sterner and his wife, Jackie, of Ottsville, Pa. and William Sterner and his wife, Allyson, of Collegeville, Pa.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sterner.
His funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Solomon's United Church of Christ, 2990 Bedminster Road, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Kellers Church Cemetery, Perkasie (Kellers Church), Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2019