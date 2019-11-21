|
Connor Devlin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was 24.
Born in Southampton, Pa., he was the son of Richard and Susan Sullivan Devlin.
Connor was the best son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend you could ask for. His infectious personality lit up every room and he was always the one to get everyone laughing. He was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, and one of the best days of his life was getting to be there with his dad to see them win Super Bowl LII. One of his favorite pastimes was golf, and he spent countless hours on the holes at the Bucks Club. There was never a dull moment when Connor was around.
In addition to his parents, Connor is survived by his sister, Brittany Devlin; his maternal grandparents, Pat "Mom Mom" and Gene "Poppy" Sullivan; his uncles and aunts, Marty Sullivan, Guy and Noreen Ulmer, Jeanne and Mike Pagano, and Kelly Corrigan; as well as many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Regina and Henry "Chick" Devlin, and his uncle, Mark Devlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 8:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241. E Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will take place privately by the family and he will rest in Doylestown Cemetery.
Please do not feel obligated to wear formal attire as this will be a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connor's name may be made to the How to Save a Life Foundation, 349 Madison Ave., Warminster, PA 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 21, 2019