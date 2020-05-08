Home

John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Constance H. Osuch


1931 - 2020
Constance H. Osuch Obituary
Constance H. "Connie" (Horn) Osuch of Hatboro, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

She was born Dec. 2, 1931 in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Connie was the beloved wife of Theodore R. Osuch for 65 years, the devoted mother of Ruth Ellen Osuch, Cynthia A. Covel, Suzanne Osuch, Elizabeth A. Jarkowsky and Katherine A. Ehrig, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 11.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Anne, and son, Theodore R. Jr.

Connie was a busy wife and mother who desired to give her time to volunteer for Valley Christian School, Successful Living Inc., Huntingdon Valley Mother's Club and also teach Sunday School at Huntingdon Valley Presbyterian Church, where she and Theodore "Bud" were longtime, faithful members.

Connie was a summer resident in Newbury, N.H. on her dearly loved Lake Sunapee. She loved people and poured it out into her Christian hospitality, friendship, volunteerism and kind words to all who knew her.

A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a future date.

Gifts in her memory may be sent to Valley Christian School, 2364 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, or to Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy, Attn: Development, 35 Hillcrest Ave., Erdenheim, PA 19038.

John E. Stiles Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 8, 2020
