|
|
Constance Keefe, formerly of Blue Bell, Pa., died March 2, 2020 at the Meadowood Senior Living Facility in Worcester, Pa. She was 74.
Born Nov. 11, 1945 in Philadelphia, Pa, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCardle) Keefe, who emigrated from Prince Edward Island, Canada, where Constance has hundreds of family members who stay in touch through family reunions held every five years.
Constance lived in Montgomery County, Pa. for many years before moving to the Meadowood Facility due to the onset of Alzheimer's disease.
Connie is survived by two brothers, John Keefe and Robert Keefe, and a brother-in-law, James Lynch. She was a loving aunt and positive role model to Daniel (Denise), David (Colleen), Dianne Krol (Joe), Deborah Murawski (Steve), Darren (Sara), Constance Mabli (James) and Brendan Lynch, a great-aunt to 19 nieces and nephews, and a great- great-aunt to one niece.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Keefe; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Faust) Keefe; her nephew, Douglas Keefe; and her sister, Angela Lynch.
Connie was a graduate of Rosemont College, Rosemont, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics, and earned an MBA in Accounting from Temple University, Philadelphia, and a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.
Connie spent her career at Unisys Corporation, Blue Bell, Pa., as a senior software manager. After retiring from Unisys, she returned to school to complete her Doctorate in Education, hoping to pursue a second career in curriculum development.
Prior to her diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's, Connie enjoyed reading, advocating for education, mentoring her nieces and nephews, relaxing at her beach house at the Jersey Shore, traveling with friends and family, and attending family celebrations.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home, 1500 Old York Road, Abington, Pa. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Old York Road, Abington, where relatives and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Constance's name may be made to Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (please make checks payable to Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania) for online donations visit (www.pennmemorycenter.org/gifts).
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home,
Abington
www.helwegrowlandfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020