Constance Leaver Wise
Constance Leaver Wise, entered into rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family. She was 67.

Born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania in 1953, Connie was the daughter of the late Clyde and Charlotte Leaver. She graduated from Central Bucks High School East in 1970 and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from West Chester and Temple Universities, respectively. She married her late husband, Lance Wise, in 1976.

Connie worked as a teacher in the New Hope Solebury School District and at Philmont Christian Academy for 25 years. She was passionate about introducing young children to the wonders of reading and the world of ideas.

A longtime resident of Lumberville, PA, one of Connie's great personal passions was the historical record and preservation of her c.1780 fieldstone cottage, The Hambleton House. Connie had a special love for dogs, particularly Jack Russell Terriers. She was also an avid collector of the works of regional painters.

Connie is survived by her brother, Chip Leaver and his wife, Karin, of Doylestown, six nieces and nephews, and six grand-nieces and nephews.

Service and interment private.

To share your fondest memories of Connie, please visit www.lifecelebration.com

Life Celebration services

provided by Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 25, 2020.
