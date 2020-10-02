Constance Snavely

Constance Lynn "Connie" (Decker) Snavely gained her wings on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital from COVID. She was able to celebrate her 37th wedding anniversary and 62nd birthday while in the hospital.She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Burton and Florence (Hunt) Decker. She was a daughter-in-law to the late Robert and Virginia Snavely.Raised in Warminster, she was a 1976 graduate from William Tennent High School. Connie was a 1980 graduate from Penn State University with an associate degree, and a graduate from Frankford School of Nursing with a RN license. She worked as an RN at Warminster General Hospital for 14 years, primarily focused in the emergency room. She then moved onto dialysis and insurance nursing for five years. She went back to her roots in emergency nursing at Temple University Hospital from 1999 to 2018. In 2018 she moved within Temple to Pre-Admission Testing, where she remained until hospitalization.Connie's primary love and devotion was to her family. She looked forward to and enjoyed family vacations at Ocean City, N.J., Virginia Beach, Ocean City, Md., Outer Banks and found her favorite vacation spot at North Myrtle Beach for the last 17 years. In the wintertime she found herself enjoying family vacation in the Poconos since 1983. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events, and always cheered on her husband and son at their softball games.She loved to be near the ocean, with her feet in the sand and a book in her hand. She also loved to be on the balcony and watch the ocean tide. She would always find time to travel to the casino with her sister. She found enjoyment in visiting restaurants with her favorite spot being the Lobster House in Cape May, N.J. She was always found dancing to her favorite tunes while attending musicals, plays and concerts.A contagious trait of Connie was her smile and laughter, you could hear it a mile away. Whenever you were in need, Connie was right by your side. She made sure you never went home hungry, were always breathing and had a smile on your face.She was the beloved wife of 37 years to Mark Snavely, the cherished mother of Alisha Snavely (Eric Hampson), Megan Snavely (Thomas Wood), and Kevin Snavely, and loving Nana to Ryan, Lucas, Brayden, and Mackenzie. Nana S. welcomed Elise, Jacob, and Emma Wood into our family in 2018. She is survived by her three sisters, Allison Roemhild (Tom), Darlene "Dee" FitzPatrick (Steve) and Ellen Decker, and her brother, Burton "Bucky" Decker (Roseann). She is also survived by her stepmother, Eileen Decker. She will be missed dearly by our family dog, Princess, who spent every day by her side.Relatives and friends will be received after 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster.Funeral services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to New Britain Baptist Church, 22 East Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901 in Connie's memory.Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home,Warminster