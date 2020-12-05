Corinne Transue Sikora
Corinne Transue Sikora passed away on the evening of November 25th, 2020, three years after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and two days before her 50th birthday. She passed away peacefully at her home in Doylestown, with her husband, Matt Sikora, at her bedside, and with her two sons, Max and Frankie playing in the backyard.
Corinne is survived by her mother, Jeanine Transue of Doylestown, PA, her brother Greg and his wife Christine of Plumsteadville, PA, her sisters, Stacey (Brett) of Pipersville, PA, Megan (Steve) of Doylestown, PA, and Michelle (Jamie) of Doylestown, PA. She is also survived by her in-laws David and Jeanne Sikora of Pottstown, PA and her sister and brother in-law Jill Testa (B.J.) of Pottstown, PA. She was an amazing aunt to Evan, Elaine, Ella, Claire, Jeremy, Chloe, Annette and Dominic. She will be forever missed by so many friends too.
Corinne was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Transue.
Corinne dedicated her life to education and ended her 23-year career at Central Bucks School District as the Supervisor of Students Services. Corinne embodied the ideals of individuality and optimism and was best known for her ability to bring people together. Her intelligence, compassion, and disarming laughter were irresistible, but her ability to assimilate the views of both allies and adversaries was what made her an anomaly in these times. Corinne remained hopeful and happy throughout her illness, which stands out as her final lesson to all who knew her.
Due to event restrictions, there will be a small family celebration to lay Corinne to rest, but once restrictions are removed, Central Bucks School District will hold a public event to celebrate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the The JAG Fund http://jagfund.org/
and For Pete's Sake https://takeabreakfromcancer.org/
in Corinne's honor.