CSM Craig N. Gower of North Wales, formerly of Horsham, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, Feb. 15, 2020. He was 66.
He was born in Doylestown on Aug. 19, 1953. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 43 years, Franca of Verona, Italy, his sons, Craig Jr. and wife, Patricia, and Lorenzo, and three grandchildren, Luca, Eva, and Fiona Gower. He was the son of Elsie (Wildrick) Gower of Gilbert, Pa. and the late John H. Gower Sr.
Craig served his country with honor in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He retired at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was a combat veteran in support of Operation Desert Storm. Honors include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, French Armed Forces Commando Badge, Belgium Para Commando Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, Jungle Expert Badge, Drill Sergeant Badge, German Mountain Warfare Badge, Italian Armed Forces Parachutist Badge, Belgian Armed Forces Parachutist Badge and a graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy Class 31.
Upon returning home to Horsham, Craig hung up his uniform, decided to follow in his father's footsteps and created a reputable general contracting business; rightly naming it Gower Construction Co., Inc. In 2004, Craig left his successful construction business to his son, Craig Jr., and returned to his beloved Verona, Italy. He worked in jobs ranging as a combat instructor in the Middle East to working as a security instructor for a company here in Horsham when he eventually returned. In 2013, he retired for good but still continued to travel within Europe, specifically Germany and of course Italy with friends and family.
When he wasn't working, Craig volunteered for The Knights of Columbus, Armed Forces E-9 Association, JJ Wildrick Family Reunion Counsel, bible study and countless other organizations. Furthermore, it should come as no surprise that he became their president at one time or another because of his gifted leadership abilities.
Lastly, Craig always seemed to be a man of many titles throughout his time with us. He was a Soldier, contractor, outdoorsman, devout Catholic, mentor, friend, good Samaritan, leader, general fixer of all things broken both tangible and intangible, and of course a son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and a loving husband.
In addition to his wife, mother, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, he is survived by nine siblings, Nielene Bogansky, Daniel Gower, Timothy Gower and wife, Patricia, John H. Gower Jr. and wife, Debra, the late Clark Gower, Linda Swan and husband, Robert, Brenda Glessner and husband, William, Michael and fiancée, Christin, and Sally Landis and companion, Shawn McCarthy. Residing in Italy: brother-in-law, Claudio Trevenzoli and wife, Emanuela, the late Giuliano Trevenzoli and wife, Micaela, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends all of which could fill this newspaper if listed in its entirety.
He was a man of immense generosity and he was always there for those who were lucky enough to have known him. Although you are gone for now, your memory will live with us forever.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454, where the viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Craig's name can be made to Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church at the above address.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 19, 2020