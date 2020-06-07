Craig Eugene Siegfried of Southampton passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was 63.
He was born in Abington, a son of the late Eugene and Joan (Smith) Siegfried.
He was a master carpenter, a fantastic father, and an avid hunter and fishermen who loved being outdoors. Craig also took great pride in giving back by teaching baseball at Hatboro Little League where he made a significant impact on many people. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend.
Craig is survived by two sons, Matthew Siegfried and Bryan Siegfried; and his significant other, Yasi; a brother, Randy Siegfried, and a sister, Lori Hartigan.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Please follow social distance guidelines. Masks will be required in the funeral home. Please understand that only small groups will be permitted to enter the building at one time. Visitors will be asked to exit the property as soon as they have paid their respects to allow for others to visit. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Horsham Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Craig's memory be honored by donating to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation (https://www.catchadream.org/). An organization that provides hunting and fishing experiences to children 18 years old or younger who have a life threatening illness - a cause he thought very highly of.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 7, 2020.