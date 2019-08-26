|
|
Cynthia E. Bumm passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. She was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, in 1941, Cynthia moved to Trevose in 1946, and graduated from Bensalem High School. She married George W. Bumm Jr. in 1958, and was married to him for 38 years until he passed away in 1996.
George and Cynthia moved to North Hills in 1966, and raised their family. For 20 years, she was an accountant for a doctor's office in the area.
She was a former member of the Edge Hill Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to travel, knit, read books and articles having to do with historical events, and animals.
She is survived by two sons, John and David (Lisa); three grandchildren, Sean, Damian, and Rex; 10 greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Lois Brescia and Jeanne Gasper (Art), two brothers, Michael and Chris; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Bumm Jr.; her son, George III; and her grandson, George IV.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at the John R. Freed Funeral Home, 124 N. Easton Road, Glenside. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the public is asked to send donations in Cynthia's name to at .
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside
www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 26, 2019