Cyril E. Simon of Hatboro died peacefully June 7, 2019, at Abington Hospital with his family by his side. He was 92.
He was the husband of 55 years to Mary Theresa (Gillon) Simon. Born in Mahanoy City, Pa., he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Simon.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II serving in the Philippines. He was a graduate of LaSalle College with a degree in Accounting.
Mr. Simon retired from the County of Montgomery in 1997. He was an active member of St. John Bosco Church, Hatboro and was a former member of the Parish Pastoral Council, President of the Parish Senior Club, a member of the Holy Name Society, Eucharistic Minister and an usher. He was also a past President of the Parish Holy Name Society and was a past President of the Archdiocesan Holy Name Union. In addition, he was a member of the Father Joseph A. Gallen Knights of Columbus and also was a Fourth Degree member of the Archbishop Wood Assembly of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a 42-year Men of Malvern Retreatant.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Mary T. Simon, CRNP and her husband Jim Saraceni of Albrightsville, Pa., and Kathleen Simon Dutill, Esq. and her husband, Brian Dutill of Chalfont, Pa.; and his three grandchildren, Joseph, Meghan and Thomas Dutill.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Edward, and sisters, Rose Kehoe and Eva (infant).
Relatives and friends may call at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. Countyline Rd., Hatboro. Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards are preferred.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 11, 2019