Dale Shaw of Quakertown died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in his home. He was 74.
Born and raised in Quakertown, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter Shaw Sr. and Erika (Bruckno) Irvine. He was a 1964 graduate of Quakertown High School and a graduate of the Pa. State Police Academy. He served a three-year active enlistment with the U.S. Navy, which also included a period of combat duty with the Marines as a Medic in Vietnam.
For most of his adult life, Dale worked in the construction field, either self-employed or for local contractors, except for most of the 1970s wherein he was employed as a police officer for Quakertown Borough and Towamencin Township, Montgomery County, Pa.
Dale enjoyed singing and visiting local nursing homes, being an active member of The Sunshine Singers of the Upper Bucks County Senior Center since 2014.
He is survived by two brothers, Walt Shaw Jr. (Lynda) and Glenn Shaw (Denise), his sister, Dena Shaw (Richard Hubbs), and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 821 W. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will begin at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,
Quakertownwww.crstrunk.com