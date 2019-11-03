|
Dale Jonathan Sheetz, Sr., of Rockingham, N.C., formerly of Plumsteadville, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at First Health Moore Regional, Pinehurst. He was 79.
He was born Aug. 21, 1940, in Allentown, Pa., son of Lloyd E. Sheetz and Marguerite Washburn Sheetz.
Mr. Sheetz was a Butcher by trade and was a member of Street Rod Club "Road Angels". He was a huge fan of classic & antique vehicles, enjoyed fishing and hunting; and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Cindy Toth.
Survivors include his wife, Dolores Siddens Sheetz of the home; daughter Cindy Grigsby of Perkasie, son, Dale J. Sheetz Jr. of Hilltown, step-daughter, Pamela Bray of Richboro, Pa.; step-sons, Brian Gintowt of Perkasie, and Raymond Gintowt of Souderton; brother, Harrison Sheetz of Benton, Pa.; sisters, Linda Fochler and Kim West, both of Elmira Heights, N.Y.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at the funeral home's Web site below.
Harrington Funeral Home
& Crematory, Hamlet, N.C.
harringtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 3, 2019