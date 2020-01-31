|
Dale Wayne Tidwell passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in his home town of Murrells Inlet, S.C. He was 86.
Dale was born in 1933 in Ardsley, Pa. to Gilford Tidwell Sr. and Virgie Perkins Tidwell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Berit Holte Tidwell, his parents, and his siblings, Arthur, Walter, Bud, and Pearl.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Gloria Fratrik; his sister, Eleanor; his sisters-in-law, Madge and Christine; his brother-in-law, Roy; his children, Susan Gallagher (Mark), Laurie Spinello (Mark), and Wayne Tidwell (Kathi); his grandchildren, Eric, Alison, and Nicholas Tidwell, Colin and Erin Gallagher, Jessica Gehring (Tim), Megan Sharp (Larry), Dawn Garcia, Jennifer Mosko, and Melissa Spinello; and six great-grandchildren.
Dale served in the U.S. Navy prior to marriage. Subsequently he co-owned Rook-Tidwell Electrical Repairs & Sales and thereafter worked as sales manager for various companies. He moved to Willow Grove to raise his family.
He and his wife, Berit, were founding members of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Maple Glen where they sang in the choir for many years. Dale later relocated to Murrells Inlet, where he enjoyed golfing, playing poker, travel, and communing with family and friends.
Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dale's memorial service starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 620 Welsh Road, Horsham, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 31, 2020