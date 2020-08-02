Dan E. Edwards, a resident of Doylestown, passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor.He was the loving husband of Catherine "Cathie" Edwards for 40 years.His daughter, Lisa and step-son, Richard J. Thompson Jr., preceded him in death.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-son, Todd Thompson of North Carolina.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown