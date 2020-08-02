1/
Dan E. Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan E. Edwards, a resident of Doylestown, passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor.

He was the loving husband of Catherine "Cathie" Edwards for 40 years.

His daughter, Lisa and step-son, Richard J. Thompson Jr., preceded him in death.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-son, Todd Thompson of North Carolina.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved