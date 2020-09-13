1/1
Daniel J. FitzGerald
Daniel J. FitzGerald of Quakertown, Pa. passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Pa. He was 79.

Born in Dorchester, Mass. to the late Daniel A. and Helen (Naughton) FitzGerald, he resided in Doylestown before moving to Quakertown 20 years ago.

Dan graduated from the Boston Latin School and received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts and a Master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He currently worked as a Principal and Environmental Engineer with Intex Environmental Group, Inc. of Pipersville, Pa.

Dan was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, supported St. Peter's Church of Dorchester, and was a U.S. Naval veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved animals.

He was the beloved husband of 10 years to Jane FitzGerald and the late Christine FitzGerald; the devoted father of Daniel C. FitzGerald (Michelle) and Keith FitzGerald (Heather); the loving step-father of Daniel Gregson (Suzanne) and Kelly Plante (Tim); and the dear brother of Marie Gavin and the late John FitzGerald, Helena Thomas, and Geraldine O'Connell. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to aspca.org, or St. Peter Parish, 311 Bowdoin St., Dorchester, MA 02122 would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
