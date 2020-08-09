1/1
Daniel J. Hollenbach Sr.
Daniel J. Hollenbach Sr. passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Born May 12, 1958 in Philadelphia, he was the son of Gerald E. Hollenbach and Emily Nash Hollenbach.

Dan was a lifelong resident of lower Bucks County - Feasterville, Fergusonville, and more recently a resident of Bensalem.

He was a creative person and artistic from a young age. He worked in many mediums providing artwork for his extended family.

Dan worked in the technical industry and was particularly proud of his work at Air Shields, providing incubators for premature infants.

Dan had been a member of AA for over 30 years and was a sponsor and mentor to many people.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Bensalem, two sons, Daniel Jr. of Richmond, Calif. and Steven of Bensalem, and two brothers, John (Doreen) of Houston, Texas and Frank (Ann) of Quakertown, Pa.

A celebration of life will be conducted when national and state conditions allow later in the year.

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 9, 2020.
