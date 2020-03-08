|
|
Daniel J. Howell passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born on Christmas Day 1932 to the late Edward Hobson and the late Josephine Peck Hobson.
Raised in Philadelphia, Dan graduated from Mastbaum Technical Institute, Class of 1951, and joined the U.S. Air Force after graduation. A Korean War veteran, Dan was a member of American Legion Post 798 and VFW Post 6493. He retired from the Naval Aviation Supply Office after 35 years.
A resident of Chalfont and formerly of Warminster, Dan enjoyed trips to Florida and the Jersey shore in the summer.
He was the beloved husband of Anne (Smith) Howell for 43 years, and the loving father of Dan Howell, Debbie Percetti (Tom), Diana Pattershall, Doug Howell (Yvonne), Sue Ward (Joe), and Doug Moffitt (Nina). He was the grandfather of David (Tiffany), Austin, and Brandan Howell, Andrew Durie (Kelly), Jaclyn Smith (Jim), Sabrina and Donny Pattershall, Ashley Mamu (Chris), Joe and James Ward, and Alexis and Gavin Moffitt, and is also survived by eight great- grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Dan's Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the viewing will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) would be appreciated.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020