Daniel J. Meiklejohn of Jamison passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was 87.He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Meiklejohn, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.Daniel was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late Daniel and Alma (Lick) Meiklejohn.Daniel excelled in athletics in his youth and played on both JV and Varsity teams in high school, as evidenced by the newspaper clippings in the family memory books.He enjoyed puzzles and throughout his life successfully tackled every new challenge with determination and enthusiasm, whether he was solving a crossword puzzle with Nancy, building an addition to his home or replacing a carburetor in the family car.He spent many years fishing and metal detecting from his vacation home at the Jersey Shore. He and Nancy had many unusual finds while metal detecting, but the stories he shared were those that touched his heart; such as a small child with a handful of change saying, "Here mister, I don't need it." or returning a piece of jewelry to a frantic stranger.He enjoyed a successful career managing all aspects of design and mechanical engineering at Fischer & Porter for over 40 years. He mastered the conversion to technology so much so that he was often called upon for consulting long after he retired.After retirement he focused on the hobby of watch repair, buying, fixing and selling antique watches. He assisted the senior community by offering many repairs free of charge. If a U.S. Service member made a purchase, he would send an invoice with $0.00 due and thank them for their service.Daniel enjoyed time with his "Racquetball Group" friends. They got together frequently for more than 35 years to discuss politics, family, and life.He traveled frequently during recent years, mapping out fun and educational trips with his friend Jeannine.He was devoted to family and never missed sending a timely birthday card.A testimonial to his long and wonderful life was his ability to enjoy his hobbies, social activities, family and friends up until the day of his passing.He is survived by his four children, Joan Henry and her husband, William, William Meiklejohn and his wife, Marie, Lois Rice and her husband, Howard, and Donna Snyder and her husband, Mitchell, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, his brother, Robert Meiklejohn, and close friend, Jeannine Oldak.Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Alma.His memorial service will be held privately.To send condolences to Daniel's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home,Warminster