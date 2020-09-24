1/1
Daniel John Walsh
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, Daniel John Walsh passed away at Doylestown Hospital. He was 93.

Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite V. (McSorley) Walsh, and by his daughter, Maureen, his son, Daniel, daughter-in-law, Sandy, and granddaughter, Emily.

He is survived by his children, Peggy Wellman (Vince), Denise Thompson (Ron), Patrick (Peggie), Mary Rita Siedzikowski (Henry), Matthew, Vince (Evelyn), Bernard (Nancy), Richard, Paul, and Monica. Daniel had 21 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren with more on the way.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5294 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, Pa. The Mass will be live streamed on the church's website: olguadalupe.org.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
