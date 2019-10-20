|
Daniel Joseph Noon, 81, of Boynton Beach, FL., died on October 2, 2019 from health complications.
He was born on July 13, 1938 in Ashland, PA to Charles and Edna (Doyle) Noon.
He is survived by his sisters Margaret, Mary Ellen, Ann Marie, Leona, his brother Charles m. Judy (Krout) and his predeceased brother William.
He was married to Barbara (Lonczak) of Levittown, PA. He was a police officer for 27 years in Upper Moreland Township and an honorable Air Force Veteran. He lived in Warminster, PA before retiring to Florida to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He is further survived by his children: Amy, Edward m. Nathaly (Figueroa), April m. Peter (Ensio), and Daniel Jr. along with his five grandchildren: Sophia, Brodie, Finn, Riley and Peter.
A funeral service will be held on October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Nativity of our Lord Parish in Warminster, PA. A reception will be held at Mike's Bar and Grill after the funeral service. His ashes will be interred at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, in Doylestown, PA. If inclined, memorial donations can be made to:
www.gofundme.com/f/danielnoonmemorial
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019