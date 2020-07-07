Daniel K. Selby of Doylestown, Pa. passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.Dan was the beloved husband of Sandra "Sandy" (Rivetti) Selby, and the beloved son of the late Elwood and Lillian Selby.Sandy and Dan had two loving children, Deborah Selby and Daniel J. Selby. Dan was the beloved brother of Stephen Selby (Judy), Philip Selby (Janet), Jonathan Selby, Lois Selby Acton (Ralph) and the late David Selby (Darlene).He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.Services and interment will be held privately.Donahue Funeral Home,Flourtown, Pa.