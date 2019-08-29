|
Daniel P. "Pop-Pop" McCartney of Warminster passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He was 93.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Daniel was one of ten boys. He was the son of the late Bridget (Mooney) and George McCartney, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene Frances McCartney.
He is survived by his loving children, Daniel P. Jr. (Andrea), Eileen, Joseph (Betty), Bridget Carfi (Joseph), Bryan (Karen), Timothy, Maura Newns (Steve), and Kevin (Veronica), and grandchildren, Tara, Erin, Breinn, Kylen, Daniel, Kerri, Mallory, Courtney, Jaime, Kristen, Elizabeth, Joseph, Danielle, George, Conor, Gregory, Brianna, Bryan, Sean, Caitlin, Stephen, Owen, Bridget, Kevin, Falynn, and Kendall. Daniel is also survived by his loving 22 great- grandchildren.
Daniel's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Daniel Patrick McCartney may be sent to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 29, 2019