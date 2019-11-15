Home

Daniela Cervellini-Milam Obituary
Daniela Cervellini-Milam of Jenkintown, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was 62.

Daniela was born in Parma, Italy on Dec. 25, 1956, a daughter of the late Maria-Piera (Assandri) and Massimo Cervellini.

She was the beloved wife of William Lee Milam, the loving mother of Alexia Milam, and dear sister of Pierluigi Cervellini (Claudia).

Daniela was a Registered Nurse for Penn Medicine and worked as a nurse coordinator. She loved life and her cats, but most of all she loved her family.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, or go to www.komen.org.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 15, 2019
