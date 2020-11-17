Danielle S. SchmoltzeHatboro - Danielle S. Schmoltze of Hatboro passed away on November 4, 2020. She was 60 years old. She was the beloved partner of Thomas Haney with whom she shared 22 years of partnership. She was born in Abington the daughter of the late Eugene and Eileen Schmoltze.After graduating from Upper Moreland High School, she became a Carpenter, working alongside her family for many years. She will be remembered for her loving nature, her strength, and her great sense of humor and infectious laughter.In addition to Thomas Haney, Danielle is survived by her siblings, Gene and his wife Jackie Schmoltze of Willow Grove, Diana and her husband Bob Fox of Telford, Harry Schmoltze of Minersville, Stephanie Nelson of Doylestown, Four nieces and three nephews (Shannon, Amie, Kelsey, Halie, Will, Brett, Samuel) and the many friends and family whose lives she touched.Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Danielle's life in the spring. To share memories and condolences with Danielle's family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.