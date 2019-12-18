Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
2545 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
2545 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny O'Donnell II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny O'Donnell II Obituary
Danny O'Donnell II of Bethlehem, Pa. died peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th & Chew Streets, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 47.

Mr. O'Donnell was a beloved teacher at Durham Nockamixon Elementary School for 25 years (most recent 3rd grade), and son of the late Danny O'Donnell ("Master of the Banjo") and Dolores (Rutz) O'Donnell. Danny was born in Allentown, Pa. and was a 1990 graduate of Palisades High School, a 1993 graduate of Pennsylvania State University (Bachelors of Elementary Education), a 1999 graduate of Kutztown University (Masters of Library Science), and a certified reading specialist. He was a member of the Palisades Education Association, and served in a variety of roles including Co-President (three years).

Throughout his teaching career he taught every grade 1st through 5th, including several multi-age classes and one year as school librarian. Danny was passionate about early childhood education, reading disorders, self-expression, and instilling a sense of confidence, inclusion, and respect for self and others in his daily lessons. He was a trained musician (banjo, piano) and strong proponent of creative arts education in public schools.

In addition to his mother, Danny is survived by his siblings, Paul O'Donnell, wife Jeanine, of West Chester, Pa. and Erin Lee, husband Bruce, of Yardley; nephews, Ryan O'Donnell, Kade O'Donnell, Sean Lee, and Owen Lee; and nieces, Kyra O'Donnell and Ella O'Donnell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. Interment will follow the Mass in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Coopersburg, Pa. The viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Naugle Funeral Home, 135 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Save the Music Foundation at www.savethemusic.org.

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service,

Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -