Danny O'Donnell II of Bethlehem, Pa. died peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th & Chew Streets, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 47.
Mr. O'Donnell was a beloved teacher at Durham Nockamixon Elementary School for 25 years (most recent 3rd grade), and son of the late Danny O'Donnell ("Master of the Banjo") and Dolores (Rutz) O'Donnell. Danny was born in Allentown, Pa. and was a 1990 graduate of Palisades High School, a 1993 graduate of Pennsylvania State University (Bachelors of Elementary Education), a 1999 graduate of Kutztown University (Masters of Library Science), and a certified reading specialist. He was a member of the Palisades Education Association, and served in a variety of roles including Co-President (three years).
Throughout his teaching career he taught every grade 1st through 5th, including several multi-age classes and one year as school librarian. Danny was passionate about early childhood education, reading disorders, self-expression, and instilling a sense of confidence, inclusion, and respect for self and others in his daily lessons. He was a trained musician (banjo, piano) and strong proponent of creative arts education in public schools.
In addition to his mother, Danny is survived by his siblings, Paul O'Donnell, wife Jeanine, of West Chester, Pa. and Erin Lee, husband Bruce, of Yardley; nephews, Ryan O'Donnell, Kade O'Donnell, Sean Lee, and Owen Lee; and nieces, Kyra O'Donnell and Ella O'Donnell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. Interment will follow the Mass in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Coopersburg, Pa. The viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Naugle Funeral Home, 135 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Save the Music Foundation at www.savethemusic.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019