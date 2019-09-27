|
Dante A. Battistini, of Jamison, a Korean War veteran, died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old.
Born on June 23, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the youngest son of the late Antonio Battistini and Eva Saponaro Battistini. Following his father's death, Mr. Battistini entered Girard College at the age of eight. He graduated in January 1947 with distinction in Art and Drafting. In later years he studied real estate, art, and Italian at local colleges.
At age 18, Mr. Battistini enlisted in the United States Army for two years, but his tour of duty was extended an additional year due to the Korean War. While stationed at Fort Lee, Va., he met the love of his life, Delma D. Moore, an Army WAC. They were married for 57 years before his wife's death in 2008.
Both disabled veterans, Mr. Battistini and his wife settled in Philadelphia after they were honorably discharged from the Army in 1951. He entered the automobile business as a salesman but was promoted to used car manager at Ogontz Ford within a year. After leaving Ogontz, he worked for Reedman's in Langhorne, which was the world's largest automobile dealership at that time. He was the number 1 sales manager for nine out of the ten years he served in that position.
In addition to his career in automobile sales, Mr. Battistini and his wife owned the Breakers Motel in North Wildwood where family and friends gathered every Sunday evening for dinner.
Recognizing the influence that Girard College had on his life, Mr. Battistini was determined to give back to the school. A class leader and member of the Board of Governors, he served as President of the Alumni Association as well as founder of the Annual Alumni Golf Outing and the Annual Mass for Stephen Girard. Mr. Battistini and his wife also chaperoned Girard College children on trips to the Philadelphia Zoo. He received the prestigious Stephen Girard Award, which is the highest award granted by the Alumni Association, and the Award of Merit for his achievement in the automobile industry as well as his loyalty and service to Girard College.
A member of the Sons of Italy's Eugene V. Alesandroni Lodge, Mr. Battistini is a former Head Trustee and a member of the National Italian-American Foundation in Washington, DC. He also served as member of the Stephen Girard American Legion Post for 45 years.
Mr. Battistini served as a lector and Eucharistic minister at Old Lady Help of Christians in Abington and a Eucharistic minister at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Warrington. He and his wife were well known for their kindness and generosity. Over the years, they invited their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends to live with them.
Mr. Battistini will be deeply missed by his devoted children: Glenda Daulerio, Anthony Battistini (Stacy), and Joanne Battistini; his loving grandchildren: Dante Battistini, Christopher Battistini, Stephen Frick, Eva Battistini, Michael Daulerio Jr., Madison Baxter, Victoria Schwartz, and Julian Frick; six great-grandchildren, his dear friend, Nick Pepe, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Robert Bellarmine RC Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, Pa. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine at the above address, Girard College Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, or a .
