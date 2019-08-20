|
|
Dario Torres passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown. He was 80.
Dario was the husband of the late Margarita Torres.
He was born in Maunabo, Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Ramona Torres.
Dario is survived by his children, Margarita Hagmeier (Craig), Roberto, Daniel, and David (Veronica), and his grandson, Aaron Hagmeier.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ruben.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Haycock, Pa.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 20, 2019