Darlene E. Hamilton of Warrington, Pa. passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was 80.
Darlene was born Oct. 22, 1938 to the late John E. Miller and Elva M. (Doelbor) Miller in Philadelphia, Pa. She was the wife of David C. Hamilton III, with whom she is survived by and together they shared 49 years of marriage.
Darlene was a graduate of Abington Senior High School and worked as a Telephone Operator for the Bell Telephone Company.
In her free time, Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, dining out, and always enjoyed a good cosmo.
In addition to her husband David, Darlene is survived by her children, Elva M. Rutgers (Richard), David C. Hamilton IV, Claire A. Hamilton, and Joyce M. Hamilton. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Gianna Darlene Rutgers, Jennifer Block (Chad), David C. Hamilton V, Danielle Hamilton, Gabrielle Hamilton, and Alexis Hamilton, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew Block and Christopher Block.
Relatives and friends are invited to Darlene's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Lawnview Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 16, 2019