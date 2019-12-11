|
Darlene L. (Eikey) Waeltz of Hatboro, Pa. passed suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was 84.
Darlene was born to Lawrence and Florence Eikey on Sept. 4, 1935 in Traverse City, Mich. She lived there through high school and then was married to the love of her life, Ron, who served in the U.S. Air Force in Empire, Mich. Eventually they moved to Pennsylvania to raise their family and live together for 63 years.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Waeltz, her parents, three siblings, and her grandson, Jason Waeltz.
She is survived by their two children, Alan Waeltz (Joanne) and Karen O'Brien (Ray), a brother, Gary Eikey of Traverse City, and six grandchildren, Jennifer Eisele (Erik), Stefanie O'Brien, Joseph Waeltz (Nicole), Elizabeth Holbrook (Brian), Maria Waeltz, and John Waeltz. She will also be fondly remembered by her seven great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 120 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038, where a calling hour will be from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. There will be a private burial at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the above named church or to the online at in her memory.
