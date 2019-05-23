|
|
Dr. Darwin L. "Bren" Brendlinger of Warminster passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 84.
He was the husband of Shirley M. (Becker) Brendlinger, and they were married for 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Jean Marie (Bulles) Brendlinger.
Born Nov. 29, 1934 in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late James and Mary (Taliho) Brendlinger. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Franklin & Marshall College and Temple Dental School, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree.
Bren was a member of Grace Alsace Church.
Colonel Brendlinger, DDS served nearly 30 years in the USAF Dental Corps as a dentist/specialist in prosthodontics and as a commander. He retired with highest honors from the Air Force, receiving the Legion of Merit for superior service.
Bren was not only an outstanding Air Force Officer and dentist, but also was a dedicated and passionate family man; a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Always quick with a corny joke, he had an unbelievable sense of humor and brightened the world around him. His hobbies included racquetball, gardening, reading, golf, boating, traveling, home renovation, football and camping. He loved hosting clam bakes and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his three children, Amy, wife of Peter Boyer, Lori, wife of Steven Siggins, and Eric, husband of Christi Brendlinger, and their families. This includes his biological eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as Shirley's children, Cheryl, wife of Gary Fassak, Denise, wife of Ron Drozd, Lisa, wife of Brian Staub, and Brian, husband of Heather Brossman, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605, where the viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.,
Laureldale, Pa.
www.stitzelfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 23, 2019