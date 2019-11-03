|
|
Darwin Overholt of Doylestown was called home to be with his Lord on Oct. 24, 2019 at the Community at Rockhill. He was 90, and the husband of Jean Myers Overholt.
Born in Dublin, Pa. in 1929, he was the son of the late Horace and Margaret Schmell Overholt.
While in high school, he became a Seagoing Cowboy for the Mennonite Brethren Service Commission and helped deliver cows to Greece on a cattle boat at the end of WWII. This organization evolved into the Heifer Project. He graduated from Doylestown High School and attended Goshen College. He was a well-known Real Estate Broker for about 40 years. He was a member of the Gideons International, active at Grace Gospel Chapel, Bucks County Opportunity Council and was on the board of Camp Iroquoina and the German Baptist Church.
He was well known for his kindness, sense of humor, and was a faithful provider for his wife and daughters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Carol Levy (Fred), Susan Wilsey (Tim), Cathy Overholt, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Darwin was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheryl Bird (Steve).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Grace Gospel Chapel, 5582 Easton Road, Plumsteadville, where the family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Fountainville Chapel Cemetery (German Baptist Church), Fountainville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to : Heifer Project International (heifer.org); Gideons International P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 (gideons.org); Camp Iroquoina "His Camps, Inc." 2342 Camp Rd., Hallstead, PA 18822 (iroquoina.org) or Bucks County Opportunity Council, 100 Doyle St., Doylestown, PA 18901 (bcoc.org).
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 3, 2019