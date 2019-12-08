Home

David Augustus Yates Obituary
David Augustus Yates, a lifelong resident of Bucks County, died at his home in Levittown, Monday, Dec. 3, 2019. He was 44.

David was born Aug. 22, 1975. He leaves behind his mother, Laura C. Yates of Yardley, his father, F. David Yates (Susan) of New Hope.

He was a 1994 graduate of Pennsbury High School and the Bucks County Technical School. At the time of his death he was employed as a driver by Uber. David was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Soul. He has been recognized by both teams for his loyal support.

In addition to his parents and his step-mother, David is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura C. Clappison of Newtown; his sister Jennifer L. Valliere (Michael) of Furlong; as well as a niece, a nephew, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019
