David Blumenfield of New Britain passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. He was 91.
He was the beloved husband of Mary, loving father of David (Marilyn) and Diane, and loving brother of Ralph Jr.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Blumenfield, M.D., and his mother, Catherine Troehler Blumenfield, R.N.
David had degrees in Horticulture from the National Agricultural College (B.S.) and Rutgers University (M.S./Ph.D.). He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War.
David's passion was teaching his favorite subject, the science of growing fruits and vegetables, which he did for more than 30 years at what was then Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture. From assistant professor, to full professor, and finally (in retirement) to volunteer teacher at several adult continuing education classes, David continued to share his love of horticulture with all ages. His major teaching objectives were to make learning fun, relate science to practical use, and encourage the students to strive for great things. He accomplished this by putting in many hours of extra time in the creation of innovative labs and audio-visual presentations. Among his many honors was the awarding of the North American Eastern Regional Outstanding Teacher Award which is given to only 1% of the professors of Agriculture in the U.S.
Aside from teaching, David loved tending to his large backyard garden, visiting the beach, and exercising (biking, tennis, ice and inline skating, square dancing, and using the many pieces of equipment in his home gym). Although he always said he was "no singer," he will be fondly remembered for his cheerful singing by both the neighborhood children of some 50 years ago as well as the residents and staff at Wesley Enhanced Living, where he spent his last days after breaking a hip earlier this year.
David loved his family – his parents, his brother, his wife, his children….and his dogs! He also loved hearing from many former students.
Memorial services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931 (www.bcspca.org).
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019