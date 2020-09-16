David C. Hamilton III, of Warrington, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was 89.
"Dave" as he was affectionately known by to his family and friends, was born in Philadelphia on April 12, 1931 to the late David C. Hamilton, Jr. and Esther May (Traurig) Hamilton. He was the husband to the late Darlene E. Hamilton who passed away in 2019.
Dave attended Mastbaum Vocational School and graduated from Dobbins Technical High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dave worked at the Faulkner Automobile Organization as Parts and Service Director and retired as a Compliance Officer after working there for over 55 years. In his free time, Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, and watching football. He was an Eagles season ticket holder for more than 20 seasons.
Dave is survived by his four children: David C. Hamilton IV, Claire A. Hamilton, Joyce M. Hamilton, Elva M. Rutgers (Richard) along with his grandchildren: Gianna Darlene Rutgers, Jennifer Block (Chad), David C. Hamilton V, Danielle Hamilton, Gabrielle Hamilton, Alexis Hamilton and great grandchildren: Matthew Block and Christopher Block. He was also the cherished brother of Martha May Hamilton with whom he is survived by.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dave's Life Celebration on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd. Abington, PA 19001 followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held at Lawnview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to United Service Organizations at www.uso.org
or to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. Family services are entrusted under the care of Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 215-659-2000.
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home