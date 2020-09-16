1/1
David C. Hamilton III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David C. Hamilton III, of Warrington, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was 89.

"Dave" as he was affectionately known by to his family and friends, was born in Philadelphia on April 12, 1931 to the late David C. Hamilton, Jr. and Esther May (Traurig) Hamilton. He was the husband to the late Darlene E. Hamilton who passed away in 2019.

Dave attended Mastbaum Vocational School and graduated from Dobbins Technical High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dave worked at the Faulkner Automobile Organization as Parts and Service Director and retired as a Compliance Officer after working there for over 55 years. In his free time, Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, and watching football. He was an Eagles season ticket holder for more than 20 seasons.

Dave is survived by his four children: David C. Hamilton IV, Claire A. Hamilton, Joyce M. Hamilton, Elva M. Rutgers (Richard) along with his grandchildren: Gianna Darlene Rutgers, Jennifer Block (Chad), David C. Hamilton V, Danielle Hamilton, Gabrielle Hamilton, Alexis Hamilton and great grandchildren: Matthew Block and Christopher Block. He was also the cherished brother of Martha May Hamilton with whom he is survived by.

Relatives and friends are invited to Dave's Life Celebration on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd. Abington, PA 19001 followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held at Lawnview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to United Service Organizations at www.uso.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Family services are entrusted under the care of Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 215-659-2000.

Craft-Givnish Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
Lawnview Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Craft-Givnish funeral Home of Abington
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Craft-Givnish funeral Home of Abington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved