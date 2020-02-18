|
David Cook Augsburger of Quakertown died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, Pa. He was 89.
Born Dec. 11, 1930 in Gettysburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Christian D. and M. Estelle (Cook) Augsburger. A 1948 graduate of Quakertown High School, he was employed for more than 30 years by the U.S. Gauge in Sellersville, Pa.
Known as an excellent, prolific photographer, especially of trains, he photographed railroads across the United States, Canada, South Africa and other countries. He was a member of several railroad historical societies.
David is survived by his sister, Mary A. Dotts (Raymond), and four nieces.
David's family extends their gratitude and thanks to the caring staff of Phoebe Richland Health Care Center and of Grandview Hospice.
The visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, where his funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
Contributions may be made to the Quakertown Train Station Historical Society, 15 Front St., Quakertown, PA 18951.
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020