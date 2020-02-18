Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Augsburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cook Augsburger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Cook Augsburger Obituary
David Cook Augsburger of Quakertown died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, Pa. He was 89.

Born Dec. 11, 1930 in Gettysburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Christian D. and M. Estelle (Cook) Augsburger. A 1948 graduate of Quakertown High School, he was employed for more than 30 years by the U.S. Gauge in Sellersville, Pa.

Known as an excellent, prolific photographer, especially of trains, he photographed railroads across the United States, Canada, South Africa and other countries. He was a member of several railroad historical societies.

David is survived by his sister, Mary A. Dotts (Raymond), and four nieces.

David's family extends their gratitude and thanks to the caring staff of Phoebe Richland Health Care Center and of Grandview Hospice.

The visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, where his funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the Quakertown Train Station Historical Society, 15 Front St., Quakertown, PA 18951.

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -